Topeka Chamber holds Political Forum with State Senators

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Chamber of Commerce held a Political Forum, “Politically Speaking” Monday afternoon with three local State Senators.

“Today is the first installment of the Topeka Chamber Politically Speaking Series. We do three of these each legislative session. We invite members of the Shawnee County Legislative Delegation to sit in with some of our members of the Chamber and chat about issues. “Curtis Sneden, Topeka Chamber President.

“Given this room will be full of business people, I think we will talk about work force, child care and other factors that will help businesses get fully staffed.”

Political issues that were discussed during the forum included,

Department of Labor and employment issues

Affordable Child Care

Medicaid Expansion

Transportation funding

State Employee raises for 2022

Budget issues

KPERS Funding

Keeping schools open

Eliminating grocery tax

The forum “Politically Speaking” was an opportunity for members of the Greater Topeka Partnership and the public to listen and ask questions of their State Senators about their legislative priorities.

Senators Brenda Dietrich, (By Zoom), Kristen O’Shea, and Rick Koos answered questions from the audience. Patrick Vogelsberg, with Kansas Gas Service was moderator. AT&T was the Forum sponsor.