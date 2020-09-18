Topeka Chapter of Ducks Unlimited works to preserve waterfowl in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Chapter of Ducks Unlimited held their 53rd annual D.U. Banquet Thursday evening at Willows Bend, located in Osage County. The banquet offered a silent auction, a live auction and several raffles. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit waterfowl habitat in Kansas.

Ducks Unlimited volunteer, Thad Wende, eighty-three cents of every dollar we raise tonight will go to wetlands restoration and habitat restoration. Ducks Unlimited is the leading conservation organization in the country.”

The Topeka Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is comprised of a group of dedicated members and volunteers. In Kansas, over 16,000 members and 2,000 volunteers raise over 1 Million dollars annually.

These efforts have led to 25,000 acres being protected or restored in the state. Kansas provides critical migration habitat to millions of waterfowl, shorebirds and other migratory birds that depend on these shallow wetland habitats to “rest and refuel” prior to continuing their annual migration both in spring and fall.