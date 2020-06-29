Topeka Civic Theatre summer camps underway

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre is currently holding their three-week theater summer camps.

The camps are intensive, interactive and engaging. Campers audition for shows picked by camp counselors. Campers will also rehearse, and produce published scripts. The camp is designed to build campers’ audition skills, characterization, dance, and improvistational abilities.

Topeka Civic Theatre also offers one-week camps to be held later in July. Those camps are designed to give campers a chance to audition, rehearse and present a short theatrical performance for family and friends on the last day of camp. The performances are adapted from story books and involve all campers.

For more information on the summer camps go to Topeka Civic Theatre.