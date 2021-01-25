Topeka Correctional Facility has a large impact on the Topeka economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Correctional facility, located in east Topeka, has had a huge impact on the Topeka and Shawnee County economy.

The facility is owned and operated by the Kansas Department of Corrections and overseen by Secretary of Corrections Jeff Zmuda. The Topeka Correctional Facility is currently managed by warden Gloria Geither, former case management and mentoring director.

The Mission of the Department of Corrections, as part of the criminal justice system, contributes to public safety and supports victims of crime by exercising safe and effective containment and supervision of residents, by managing offenders in the community and by actively encouraging and assisting offenders to become law-abiding citizens.

The facility was built in the 1970s on the site that was originally known in 1905 as the Topeka Industrial Institute school. That school closed in 1955. In 1995 the Topeka Correctional Facility became the only women’s prison in the state.

The facility houses only female inmates that come from Kansas communities and are sent to the facility after a sentence is imposed by a Kansas court. Sentences served at Topeka Correctional Facility are for crimes committed in Kansas and sentenced by State Courts in Kansas.

As of Jan. 12th, the facility housed 948 female inmates. There are 186 full time uniformed and 74 nonuniformed staff that work at the facility.

The duration of incarceration includes:

under 6 months, 6%

6 months to 1 year, 13%

1 -2 years, 18%

2-3 years, 11%

3-4 years 8%

4-5 years, 5%

over 5 years, 33%

In 2020 the State of Kansas paid $27,733,838 per year to house the inmates or $31,267 per inmate per year or $85.66 per day.

Currently, General Equivalency Diploma (GED) services are available for women at the facility. In addition, the facility is awaiting decisions on the FASFA applications for the first 19 women who, due to receipt of Pell Grants through a partnership between the Kansas Department of Corrections, Kansas colleges and the Kansas Board of Regents, will have an opportunity to take classes from Washburn University beginning this semester.

Information in this article was provided to KSNT by the Kansas Department of Corrections.