Topeka ER Hospital celebrates one year anniversary

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka ER Hospital opened in July 2020 and is celebrating its first anniversary Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We are really excited, we are celebrating our one-year anniversary of being open. We are a micro-hospital, which means we are a full emergency department with an in-patient hospital. We wanted to bring to Topeka a hospital that offers a different kind of care, something that offers full family care.” says Dr. Jared Schreiner, chief medical officer and emergency medicine physician at Topeka ER & Hospital.

“We take care of everything, heart attacks, strokes, gunshot wounds. We only have doctors that are board-certified and are experienced in trauma units. We have extremely good relationships with the other hospitals in town.”

The Topeka ER Hospital is a 17,700-square-foot micro-hospital featuring eight emergency beds, six inpatient beds, an on-site lab and a suite of advanced imaging, including MRI, X-ray, CT scan and ultrasound. Topeka ER & Hospital is accredited by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality.

“We love seeing how positively Topekans have responded to our model of concierge-level care.” Dr. Jared Schreiner, chief medical officer and emergency medicine physician at Topeka ER & Hospital.
Schreiner says this kind of care is what sets Topeka ER & Hospital apart.

Topeka ER Hospital is located at 6135 S.W. 17th Street.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories