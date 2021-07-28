Topeka ER Hospital celebrates one year anniversary

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka ER Hospital opened in July 2020 and is celebrating its first anniversary Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We are really excited, we are celebrating our one-year anniversary of being open. We are a micro-hospital, which means we are a full emergency department with an in-patient hospital. We wanted to bring to Topeka a hospital that offers a different kind of care, something that offers full family care.” says Dr. Jared Schreiner, chief medical officer and emergency medicine physician at Topeka ER & Hospital.

“We take care of everything, heart attacks, strokes, gunshot wounds. We only have doctors that are board-certified and are experienced in trauma units. We have extremely good relationships with the other hospitals in town.”

The Topeka ER Hospital is a 17,700-square-foot micro-hospital featuring eight emergency beds, six inpatient beds, an on-site lab and a suite of advanced imaging, including MRI, X-ray, CT scan and ultrasound. Topeka ER & Hospital is accredited by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality.

“We love seeing how positively Topekans have responded to our model of concierge-level care.” Dr. Jared Schreiner, chief medical officer and emergency medicine physician at Topeka ER & Hospital.

Schreiner says this kind of care is what sets Topeka ER & Hospital apart.

Topeka ER Hospital is located at 6135 S.W. 17th Street.



