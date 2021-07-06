Topeka ER Hospital teams up with Parks For All Foundation to enhance Shawnee County Trails

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka ER Hospital teamed up with the Parks For All Foundation to enhance the Shunga, Landon and Lake Shawnee Trails with new markers every half-mile to help pedestrians tell how far they have walked or ridden their bicycles. The new markers will be placed along the 8.5 mile Shunga Trail, the 4.5 mile Landon Trail and the 7 mile Lake Shawnee Trail.

“They have donated $260,000 to the Parks For All Foundation and the first thing we did with those funds was to install these trail markers.” Tim Laurent, Shawnee County Director of Parks and Recreation . “We think it is a great addition to the trail system.”

The Topeka ER Hospital gave the Parks For All Foundation $260,000 for the five-year sponsorship.