The Topeka Farm Show is being held this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Farm Show has a little bit of everything for the hobby enthusiast to the full-time farmer. Vendors include large implement dealers to small garden tractors, feed stores to livestock trailers.

The show is open to the public Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.