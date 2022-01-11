Topeka Farm Show is back for 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Farm Show is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center for 2022.

The farm show is sponsored by Tradexpos and features over 700 booths filled with industry innovating exhibitors, including a Horsemanship clinic in Domer Arena by horse training expert, Scott Daily.

Tradexpos is committed to offering attendees and exhibitors a great farm show experience. They identify the changing needs of both our exhibitors and attendees. The Topeka Farm Show is held to serve those ever-evolving needs.

The farm show runs from Tuesday, Jan. 11th to Thursday, Jan. 13th,

Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.