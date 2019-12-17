Topeka Festival Singers bring Home The Holidays with Christmas Concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Washburn University alumni were invited to lunch at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center, with the coaches of the Washburn Athletic Program.

Washburn University's Head Men's Basketball Coach Brett Ballard, Head Women's Basketball Coach Ron McHenry, Assistant Track and Field Coach Rick Attig, Head Volleyball Coach Chris Herron and Athletic Director Loren Ferre were present for lunch.