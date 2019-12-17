Topeka Festival Singers bring Home The Holidays with Christmas Concert

The Topeka Festival Singers held their annual Holiday Concert “Home For The Holidays” Monday evening in White Concert Hall. The concert included the Christmas favorite, “Deck The Halls” and the classic German song “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming”. The audience was invited to sing along to “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” and “Aud Lang Syne”. Other selections included Jingle Bells, Coming Home, Calypso Carol. The Topeka Festival Singers is Directed by Dr. Paul Tucker. Dr. Tucker is the Director of Choral Activities at The University of Kansas, where he teaches Graduate Choral Conducting.