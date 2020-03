Chad Omitt with the National Weather Service held a Storm Readiness class Monday afternoon at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center on Washburn University's campus. KSNT News Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller, Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols and City of Topeka Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Green talked about the importance of being prepared for severe weather, including tornadoes, during the Spring season.

The National Weather Service in Topeka will be hosting additional Severe Storm Safety and Information classes. Those are listed below.