Topeka Festival Singers begin the Fall season with new Director

The Topeka Festival Singers performed their October Concert “Sun, Sea & Sky” Monday evening at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall. The Topeka Festival Singers new Director, Dr. Paul Tucker teaches Graduate Choral Conducting at the University of Kansas. He directs two of KU’s ten choral ensembles, and oversees all aspects of the choral program. Dr. Tucker was born in Kingston, Jamaica and studied conducting and piano at the Jamaica School of Music. He earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, a Masters of Music, and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of North Texas.

























































