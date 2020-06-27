Topeka Fireworks stands open on Monday







TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Fireworks stands within the Topeka city limits will open to the public on Monday June 29th. Fireworks stands in the county opened Saturday, June 27th.

Billy Tomlin with 2nd to none fireworks, 33rd and Gage, ” we are a family owned stand. This is our 15th year. We make it safe for the kids.”

The sale of fireworks within the city limits, will begin June 27th and end July 5th. It is not legal to discharge fireworks within the city limits except between the hours of 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on July 1, July 2 and July 3 and 8:00 am to 11:59 pm on July 4th.