Topeka Golden Giants back on the baseball diamond

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Golden Giants baseball team hosted the Topeka Midwest Bruins Tuesday evening at the Bettis Family Sports Complex located at Lake Shawnee.

The Golden Giants are currently 6-3 on the season and improving as the season progresses.

Manager, Jacob Kirmer, is a Topeka native, a Hayden High School product and current teacher and baseball coach at Seaman High School. Kirmer was a former Golden Giant player and Mid Plains League All Star.

“We’ve played some good competition,” Kirmer said. “We’re monitoring guys and making sure they are healthy but we are out here playing baseball and that’s what is important.”

The Topeka Golden Giants are a summer collegiate baseball team. The Golden Giants are a member of the Mid-Plains League, a collegiate summer baseball league comprising teams of the top college players from North America. Players are not paid, so as to maintain their college eligibility and the teams are run similarly to a professional minor league team.