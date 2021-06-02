Topeka Golden Giants take on the Kansas Cannons of Augusta

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Golden Giants baseball team is just starting its 2021 season at Joe Campbell Memorial Stadium in Rossville.

“The Topeka Golden Giants came into the MidPlains League in 2014,” Issac Deer said, Golden Giants General Manager. “We’ve been playing at the Bettis Sports Field in Topeka and just moved to Rossville this summer. Most of these guys get drafted or play minor league ball somewhere. All of the Golden Giants players are college players.”

The Topeka Golden Giants began as an independent club in 2014, with former owner Brett Cowdin spearheading an effort to establish a collegiate baseball team in Topeka.

Following the 2020 season, the Golden Giants were acquired by new ownership and the Golden Giants return for 2021 with a focus on entertainment and fan experience.

New this year is the beer garden at Joe Campbell Memorial Stadium in Rossville. Fans can purchase tickets with an “all you can eat and drink” beer garden voucher for $20. They are available for every game.

Masks are not required at Joe Campbell Memorial Stadium and the stadium will operate at full capacity.

More than 30 Golden Giants have been drafted by MLB organizations, including current White Sox Pitcher Evan Marshall. Former players are now coaching at every level from MLB to junior college.