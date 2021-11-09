Topeka Habitat for Humanity announces new housing initiative for Topeka community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Habitat for Humanity has partnered with the Topeka Community Foundation, NetWork Kansa, and Riordan, Fincher & Mayo, PA. for their new program, “House To Home”. The announcement was made at the CRC Care Center, Lundgren site, 1020 NE Forest in the Oakland community.

House to Home is a program that increases affordable home ownership in the Topeka community by assisting contract for deed purchasers in becoming title holders to their homes. The program helps in the conversion of the home to an affordable mortgage, using the legal partners of Riordan, Fincher & Mayo and PA with Topeka Habitat for Humanity as the lender.

The Topeka Community Foundation has provided both a grant and a loan for the new “House To Home” project. The House to Home project is the only one of its kind in the United States.

“This initiative is like no other being offered by Habitat affiliates across the country and will leverage the skills and resources of the existing Topeka Habitat for Humanity programs to create a new program that will change the narrative centered around lending, equity, affordability and safety,” said Janice Watkins, CEO of Topeka Habitat. “We are thrilled to be announcing House to Home with so many wonderful partners and look forward to further making an impact in the Topeka community.”

Partners in attendance include:

Nikki MacMillan, Topeka Habitat for Humanity

Janice Watkins, Topeka Habitat for Humanity

Marsha Pope, Topeka Community Foundation

Imagene Harris, NetWork Kansa

Andy Mayo, Riordan, Fincher & Mayo, PA.

The Topeka Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, community housing development organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

