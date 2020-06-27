Topeka Habitat For Humanity dedicates 109th new home

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Topeka Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 109th home on Saturday. The Carpenter family took possesion of their new home located at 2630 SW Buchanan Street.

Recipients of the new home include Jeff, Amy, William and Adella Carpenter.

Jeff Carpenter, “We were in need of a forever home. We applied to Habitat and were selected. After 2 years of waiting, here we are.”

Nikki McMillian with Topeka Habitat for Humanity, “We want to thank our donors and sponsors for this project. This is the first in a nine home construction commitment in the Quentin Height’s neighborhood.”

The new home took 18 months to complete, starting with all the necessary paper work needed for the Carpenter family to fill out to the final move in day on Saturday.

Several local business were instrumental in making the new home a reality, including Advisors Excel, Furniture Mall of Kansas, Levolor Blinds, Seaman High School and several others.