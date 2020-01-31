Topeka Habitat For Humanity Recognizes Volunteers

Topeka Habitat for Humanity hosted its annual appreciation night Thursday evening at The Foundry, 400 SW 33rd Street. To date, the organization has built 108 new homes, repaired over 300 existing homes, and served thousands of Shawnee county residents. 2020 Topeka Habitat Honorees are, John Petterson – Lifetime Service Award, Paul McFann – Community Collaborator Award – Capitol Federal Savings Bank Foundation, Cultural Champion Award-India Association of Topeka, ReStore Donors of Excellence-Washburn University and Century Building Technologies, Contractor of Excellence-Billy Hoffman, Contractor of Excellence-Carpet One, Character Champion Award-Carrie Riordan and Distinguished Board Service Awards-Michael Wilson.