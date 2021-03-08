Topeka Helping Hands Humane Shelter teaches agility classes for your dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Helping Hands Humane Shelter is offering agility classes for man’s best friend.

The nightly classes teach dogs how to face their anxieties when they see objects they are unfamiliar with. Agility classes are activities that strengthen the bond and confidence between a dog and its handler, providing fun and exercise for both.

The class is taught by Lynn Morgan, an AKC Licensed Agility Trial Secretary. She provides private and group advanced and competition instruction for those that want to compete with their dogs through her business, Agility Directions, LLC.

Click here for more information on the classes at Helping Hands Humane Shelter.