TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka High Drum Line performed their magical drum ensembles at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library on Monday morning in the parking lot of Claire’s courtyard.

“We perform over 125 events during a year. We are currently on a 5-day tour where we will be traveling all over the state this week,” said Sal Cruz, Topeka High Drum Line Director.