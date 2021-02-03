Topeka High Drumline entertains Stormont Vail employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka High School Drumline performed music Wednesday morning in appreciation for frontline workers at Stormont Vail Health.

“Our essential workers are the backbone of our organization and of our county,” Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said. “Together we truly are a stronger county because of the sacrifice and love from others. Through our essential workers, critical services are being met, communities are being served and lives are being saved. It is a privilege to take time to let them know we love them and to celebrate their courage and dedication.”

The THS Drumline performed outside Stormont Vail in the parking lot. The performance was live-streamed to all patients and staff at Stormont Vail facilities. Stormont Vail President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Kenagy, M.D., gave remarks as well as leadership from Topeka Public Schools.