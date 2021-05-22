Topeka High holds commencement at Hummer Sports Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) - The Highland Park High School held its 2021 commencement on Saturday at Hummer Sports Park. The 189 Highland Park high school seniors braved a steady rain to receive their diplomas on Saturday.

Dr. Anderson shared, "We are honored to have the privilege to share this momentous occasion with all our TPS families from the 2020 and 2021 school year. We congratulate all of our graduates who earned over 8 million dollars in scholarships this year. We thank our entire community for their patience and support as we host these outdoor events under the safest possible conditions."