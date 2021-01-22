Topeka Invitational Tournament continues for Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A new storage facility is currently under construction in south Topeka. TopCity Storage is a one of a kind facility that features high tech security, Bluetooth operation, CCTV cameras, and storage units that can detect a tenants cell phone and lock and unlock automatically.

Crystal Reuter, TopCity owner/operator, says "Our storage facility is high tech and high security. It's the first of its kind in Topeka. We broke ground on this site in October of 2020. This storage facility will offer 84 units with several sizes available. We plan on being open this spring and construction is currently on schedule. We are happy to offer Topeka a contactless rental and high tech, high-security storage unit."