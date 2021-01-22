Topeka Invitational Tournament continues for Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka High School is hosting the 60th annual Topeka Invitational Tournament this week.
Teams in the tournament include:
- #1 Topeka West
- #8 Shawnee Mission North
- #4 Highland Park
- #5 Wichita Southeast
- #2 Lansing
- #7 Topeka High
- #3 Wichita East
- #6 Hayden
Friday’s late games featured Hayden over Topeka High, 48-45 and Lansing over Wichita East, 72-58.
In earlier action Friday, Topeka West defeated Highland Park, 67-57 and Wichita Southeast defeated Shawnee Mission North, 58-36.
Wichita Southeast and Lansing will play Saturday in the championship game
All games are being played at Topeka High Thursday, Friday and Saturday.