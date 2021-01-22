Topeka Invitational Tournament continues for Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka High School is hosting the 60th annual Topeka Invitational Tournament this week.

Teams in the tournament include:

  • #1 Topeka West
  • #8 Shawnee Mission North
  • #4 Highland Park
  • #5 Wichita Southeast
  • #2 Lansing
  • #7 Topeka High
  • #3 Wichita East
  • #6 Hayden

Friday’s late games featured Hayden over Topeka High, 48-45 and Lansing over Wichita East, 72-58.

In earlier action Friday, Topeka West defeated Highland Park, 67-57 and Wichita Southeast defeated Shawnee Mission North, 58-36.

Wichita Southeast and Lansing will play Saturday in the championship game

All games are being played at Topeka High Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

