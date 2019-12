Topeka Bible Church is adding comedy to this Holiday Season. This year's show, LOL Live! Christmas Comedy, features local comedienne Connie Hall and includes musical numbers and comic sketches for the all female audience. Ticket holders are asked to bring a canned food item to the show to benefit the Topeka Rescue Mission. LOL Live! runs Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, December 1, 2, and 3, at Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane St. Performances begin at 6:30 each night.