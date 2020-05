TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka JUMP (Justice, Unity & Ministry Project) Organization held a Stop the Violence vigil Wednesday evening in Chesney Park.

Inward Faith Outreach Ministries Pastor Anthony Divers led the rally. Several attendees gave testimonials of relatives and friends that were lost to gun violence in Topeka in 2020.

“There have been nine lives lost needlessly in Topeka this year,” Pastor Divers said.

Another participant added, “your life is more valuable than you think.”