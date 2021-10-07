Topeka Law Enforcement Agencies remember their fallen with memorial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local law enforcement agencies gathered Thursday morning at the Law Enforcement Memorial, 320 South Kanas Ave, to pay their respects for the officers that have payed the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Thursday’s vigil is in conjunction with the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial that is usually held in May but was postponed because of the pandemic.

The annual Kansas Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil will be held on October 7th at 7:00 p.m. in the Kansas Statehouse, First Floor Rotunda.

Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held on October 8th at 12:00 p.m. in the Kansas Statehouse-Second Floor Rotunda and will move to the memorial on the State House Grounds.