Topeka/Manhattan Kennel Club holds competition at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka/Manhattan Kennel Club is holding its annual agility and obedience competition this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Rick Garvin from Manhattan is one of the sponsors of this weekend’s competition.

“We have visitors from Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and other states. We cover this whole area,” Garvin said.

Each dog enters the competition with a score of 200. The dogs are judged on agility and obedience and the judge deducts points based on the dogs performance.

At the end of the competition, the dog with the most points left will be declared the winner in their category.

There will be four champions crowned this weekend. They will then continue on to the national competition later in 2020.