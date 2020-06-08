Topeka Mayor speaks on Black Lives Matter, racial injustice, Topeka Police department and where we go from here

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla talks about the Black Lives Matter movement, racial injustice, the Topeka Police Department and where Topeka goes from here.

In an interview Monday morning, Mayor De La Isla said, “Black Lives Matter is important in the sense that it talks about a group of people that have been persecuted for a long time”.

“It is not the Black Lives Matter movement that is doing the looting”.

“Let’s separate the individuals that are looting from the individuals that are peacefully protesting”.

“We fix this by having very uncomfortable conversations”.