Topeka Metro looking to reduce services

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Metro held a public meeting Wednesday evening to discuss upcoming reductions in services.

“At the end of 2019 we had a reduction in services,” said Bob Nugent, Metro General Manager. “We knew going into 2020 we would have to make more adjustments. In December, 2020 we looked at where we were going in the future. This proposal is about changing the span of services. Where service starts and ends. This will be a reduction in that span of service. We are looking at saving $400,000 with this reduction of service. We want to talk to the public and get input before we make any changes.”

An additional public meetings will be held on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 at the Quincy Station, 820 SE Quincy St.

