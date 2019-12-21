Topeka Model Railroaders on display at Fairlawn Plaza Mall

The Topeka Model Railroad Club is displaying their model railroads at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall on Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday from noon to 4:00 pm. The Topeka Model Railroad Club currently has over 40 members and is accepting new members. The Club regularly attends 6-8 events each year, including the Shawnee County fair. They hold monthly meetings on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library. For more information on the club go to https://www.facebook.com/topekamodelrailroaders/ .