Topeka Model United Nations encourages students to work together

The Topeka Model United Nations is being held at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center, Monday and Tuesday. Over 640 Junior and Senior High School students from Northeast Kansas assembled at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center on Monday morning. The Topeka Model United Nations Organization is held each year to teach students to learn about the role international diplomacy plays within our world. This two day event requires students to research global issues and better understand there impact and what role the United Nations plays in combating them. Students also learn public speaking, critical thinking, research, and writing skills to help create a foundation for success.