Topeka neighborhood working to improve safety, decrease violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Central Highland Park Neighborhood Improvement Association held a Safety Concerns Meeting on Monday at the Hillcrest Community Center. The Central Highland Park community voiced concerns about increased violence, dangerous situations, police response time, excessive speeding, and a change in community police in the Highland Park area.

Representatives from the city included City Manager Brent Trout, and Topeka City Council members Karen Hiller and Michael Padilla. Topeka Police Sergeant Mike Burns answered questions from the audience.