Topeka Performing Arts Center holds inaugural golf tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center held their first golf tournament on Friday at the GreatLIFE Golf course on east 29th street.

“We are raising green for the TPAC Mainstage programming,” said Blair Adams, TPAC Director of event services.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit TPAC programs such as Main Stage Programming and much needed capital improvements at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“We appreciate you coming out. We know we will be doing this again and again,” said Larry Gawronski, TPAC executive director.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the TPAC Golf Tournament. Other sponsors include, LBM Solutions, Greatlife, Penwell-Gabel, Core First Bank, HyVee and many others.