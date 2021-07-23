Topeka Performing Arts Center holds second annual Tee-Pac Golf Tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center held its second annual golf tournament Friday morning at the Great Life Shawnee Country Club golf course.

“We are raising ‘green,’ money for our programs. We are a non-profit and we have to raise money in order to ‘buy’ that show that everybody is bidding for,” said Larry Gawronski, Executive Director of TPAC.

KSNT is a proud sponsor of the TEE-Pac Golf tournament. Evening Anchor Brooke Lennington and Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller participated in the tournament to help raise funds for TPAC programs.