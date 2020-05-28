Topeka police and fire go head-to-head in Battle of the Badges blood drive to support those in need

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive between the Topeka police and the fire department is being held Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 p.m. at the Holiday Building on 620 SE Madison.

Donors can vote for their favorite city department, police or fire, and at the end of the day the department with the most votes will receive a traveling trophy.

Susan Faler, American Red Cross Account Manager said, “This is a friendly camaraderie competition where we have the fire and police departments out helping recruit donors”.

Faler also said they are looking for all blood types at the event.