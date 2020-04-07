Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran talks COVID-19 and how his department is dealing with the issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran spoke with KSNT News Tuesday morning to share how COVID-19 has impacted local police.

The Topeka Police Department had a plan in place long before the pandemic made it to Kansas, and they acted on this plan when the stay at home order was issued by the Governor, according to Cochran. Police officers take all necessary precautions when in the field and dealing with the public, and they’re noting a trend with the stay-at-home order.

“Police officers are human too and are concerned about their safety and health,” Cochran said. “Personal crimes are down due to people staying at home.”

The department will issue citations to citizens for violating the stay-at-home order, but only if caught committing a crime, according to the chief. The police department is using a new phone bank citizens can use to report crimes. Cochran said the police department received 1,261 calls into the phone bank from March 30 to April 5th. He asked citizens to call 785-368-9551 to report a crime.