Topeka Police Department Mural nears finish

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department mural is nearing its completion.

The mural is located on the back wall of the Topeka Police Department building located at 4th & Kansas & Ave. The Project is sponsored by ArtsConnect of Topeka and was directed by Michael Toombs.

Inspiration for the design came from the Topeka Police Department staff, community members and a team of local artists. The team of artists includes, C. Dylan Barker, Hector Bernal, Jordan E. Brooks, Robert Tapley Bustamante, Luke Farron, Officer Jennifer Gogian, Deja McCracken, Oshara Meesha, Corey Merrill, Sara Myer, Andrea Nix, Von Perry, Jason “Spacin’ Jason” Riedel, Jordan Smith, Norla Todd, Artistic Director Michael Toombs, Andy Valdivia, Kelly Vondra and Blake “Woody” Woodward.

A dedication ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 24 starting at 5:00 p.m. in front of the mural wall which is located on the southeast corner of 3rd St. and S Kansas Ave.