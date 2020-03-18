Topeka Public Schools distribute meals to kids

USD 501 Topeka Public Schools is distributing sack lunches to kids under the age of 18. Distribution time is 11am to noon. Any child under the age of 18 is eligible for a sack lunch, but must be present to receive the lunches. The meals are being distributed at these locations,
- Highland Park High School
- St. David’s Episcopal Church
- 1st United Methodist Church
- Meadows Elementary
- Ross Elementary
- Quincy Elementary
- Pine Ridge Prep
- French Middle School
- Landon Middle School
- Jardine Middle School
- Chase Middle School
- Robinson Middle School
- Shaner Early Learning Academy