Topeka Public Schools Foundation’s annual breakfast is held outdoors this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools Foundation held their 11th annual Breakfast Tuesday morning at Hummer Sports Park. The breakfast is held each year as a fundraising event for students in the Topeka Public Schools. Jim Ogle was master of ceremonies for the event.

Pamela Johnson-Betts, TPSF Executive Director, said “This morning we are celebrating educators. It is our recognition that teachers in our community are heroes and we are going to recognize an outstanding couple that have given to public education.”

This year the Foundation recognized Dr. Rob and Tammy Kenagy for their support of Topeka Public Schools. The Kenagy’s have continually had a presence with TPSF helping them to promote the vision of providing private funding to improve public education. Dr. Kenagy is CEO of Stormont Vail Health and Tammy Kenagy regularly substitute teaches in the 501 school district.

The Topeka Public Schools Foundation is a K-12 Education Not For Profit Foundation. Their purpose is to develop private dollars that promote student opportunities and education innovation in Topeka Public Schools. The Foundation was established in 1986 by former Superintendent Marvin Edwards. The Foundation is directed by a volunteer Executive Board which consists of community leaders, educators, and parents.