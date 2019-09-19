Topeka Public Schools invite Students and Parents to Family Fun Fitness Night

The Topeka Public Schools held a Family Fun Fitness Night Wednesday evening at the Hummer Sports Complex. The fitness night included soccer, badminton, cheer-leading, fitness and agility, aerobics, sack races, parachute games and more. The event is held each year to encourage students and their parents to learn more about the benefits of fitness routines, nutrition and better health practices. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson participated in several of the fitness routines during the evening.