Topeka Quarter Midget Racing Association holds festive, fall racing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local racers spent Halloween day racing at the Topeka Quarter Midget Racing Association’s track in Southwest Topeka on Saturday, and their prizes were perfect for the holiday.

Saturday’s races were just for fun, and heat winners received a pumpkin as their prize. On most race days, drivers race for trophies and track points that go towards end of year championships.

The association races most weekends from early spring to late fall. Drivers range from 5 years old to 16 years old.

