Topeka Rescue Mission setting the standard for other missions during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Rescue Mission Executive Director Barry Feaker said he’s never seen anything quite like the coronavirus pandemic happening now.

The Topeka Rescue Mission houses over 2,000 people throughout the year, feeding between 450,000 and 500,000 meals annually.

“What we would have normally taken months to develop, we did in a matter of days,” Feaker said. “We have developed the COVID-19 procedure manual. We have to give priority shelter to local individuals.”

Feaker said the Association of Rescue Missions of North America told them the rescue mission is, “doing a really great job with protocols” and is sharing them with other shelters in the country.

In 2019, the Topeka Rescue Mission sheltered 2,108 people. Of these, 1,133 were men, 691 were women and 284 were children. Combined, these people totaled 89,004 nights of shelter provided with an average each night of 242 individuals sheltered.