Topeka Rodeo begins Friday evening

by: , KSNT

The Topeka Rodeo begins Friday evening at 8:00 pm at the North Topeka Saddle Club, 7341 NW Topeka Blvd. The 2019 Topeka Rodeo will crown a new Rodeo Queen during Friday night’s Performances. Friday afternoon the queen candidates met at Ward Meade Park for a Queen Pageant. The 2019 Rodeo Queen Candidates are Halle Robinson, Dodge City, Michaela Gruber, Hiawatha and Laykin Roehroch, Lawrence. The Candidates were accompanied by Emma Losh, Concordia, Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas and Sydney Wapp, Frankfort, Miss Rodeo Topeka.

  • Halle Robinson, Dodge City
  • Michaela Gruber, Hiawatha
  • Laykin Roehroch, Lawrence
  • Sydney Wapp, Miss Rodeo Topeka
  • Emma Losh, Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas

