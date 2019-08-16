Topeka Rodeo begins Friday evening

Josh Turner performed his Country hits at TPAC Thursday evening. Turner began his musical career in 2001 with his No. 1 album "A Long Black Train". "A Long Black Train" gained Turner a debut in the Grand Ol' Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. His second album, "Your Man" also went to No. 1 in 2006. Turner was inducted into the Grand Ol' Opry Hall of Fame in 2007 as the second youngest member ever to be inducted. Opening for Josh Turner was Mo Pitney. Mo Pitney released his first country album "Behind This Guitar" in 2016 and it soon went to No. 10 on the country music charts. See more photos here.