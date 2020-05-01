Topeka Salvation Army continues to deliver meals to schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People struggling before coronavirus are “really going to struggle now,” said Shelley Robertson, development director for the Salvation Army in Topeka, and the Topeka location is continuing to help out.

“We continue to deliver 450 sandwiches to Topeka Public Schools every day.”Robertson said.

The Salvation army provides disaster relief, food pantries, homeless shelters, job training, summer camps and more, for the local communities they serve.

“We will be doing a summer feeding program, we look for the greatest need and right now that is Central Topeka,” Robertson said.

If you need assistance from the Salvation Army call 785-233-9648.