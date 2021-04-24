Topeka Sharefest cleans up local schools, celebrates at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Topeka Sharefest held its annual cleanup day on Saturday. After a long day of hard work, the group celebrated at Evergy Plaza.

Local musicians Brail Watson and friends entertained with live music at Evergy Plaza.

Sharefest is a group of Topeka churches and organizations that work together to serve others and to volunteer their time to the Topeka community and the Topeka USD 501 School District.

This year’s Sharefest consisted of landscaping, painting and cleaning up the property of USD 501 schools.

The USD 501 schools included in the clean up day included: