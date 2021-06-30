Topeka/Shawnee County hold 16th annual Sports Hall of Fame banquet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TopSports.news, in conjunction with Envista Credit Union and A-1 Lock and Key, hosted the Hall of Fame induction and sports awards ceremonies at the Capitol Plaza Hotel’s Maner Conference Center Wednesday evening.

The annual event recognizes area senior student-athletes as they conclude their high school careers. Athletes are recognized for fall sports, winter sports, spring sports, most inspirational, most outstanding athlete and new this year, most outstanding female and male student-athlete from Washburn University.

This year, Kyle McNorton, Kyle Weems and Michael Wilhoite were inducted into the Topeka Shawnee County Hall of Fame, the 15th induction class into the Hall of Fame.

McNorton is a 1978 Seaman High School graduate who went on to become a star linebacker for the University of Kansas before playing in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Weems is a 2007 graduate of Highland Park High School, where he earned All-State basketball honors before going on to become the Missouri Valley Player of the Year and embark on a long and continuing professional career overseas.

Wilhoite is also a graduate of Highland Park, where he was a basketball teammate of Weems. Wilhoite went on to star at Washburn University and played six seasons in the NFL before being an assistant coach in the NFL.

Both Weems and Wilhoite were coached in high school by Ken Darting, a 2015 inductee into the Topeka Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame.

Bruce Steinbrock, assistant Athletic Director for Washburn University was emcee for the evening.