Topeka Small Business & Entrepreneurs hold networking social

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Small Business & Entrepreneurs held a networking social Wednesday evening at the Woodshed in North Topeka.

The evening networking event was sponsored by the SCORE Topeka.

“We are celebrating entrepreneurship,” said Pamela Billups, SCORE volunteer. “Entrepreneurs work really hard and they make up a lot of Topeka. This event is organized by around 20 different groups that support entrepreneurs.”

SCORE Topeka serves small businesses in Shawnee, Douglas, Osage, Wabaunsee, Geary, Riley, Pottawatomie, Marshall, Nemaha, and Jackson Counties. SCORE volunteers have the ability to work with established businesses that may be facing problems not previously experienced. They also work with those who are beginning entrepreneurs.

“When I moved here 11 years ago I didn’t know of all the resources available to entrepreneurs,” Billups said. “This event is organized by groups that support entrepreneurs and provide free support.”

For more information on SCORE Topeka, call 785-550-5793 or email karlwatson@hotmail.com.