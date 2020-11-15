Topeka Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75 years with a birthday concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -The Topeka Symphony Orchestra celebrated 75 years Saturday evening with a Birthday Candle Concert at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is directed and conducted by Kyle Wiley Pickett.

Pickett has also conducted at the Montana Ballet Company, as well as a guest conductor with the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra for multiple concerts.

He also conducted for concerts with the York Symphony in Pennsylvania, the Rogue Valley Symphony in Oregon, the Guanajuato Symphony in Mexico, the University of Delaware Symphony and several concerts with the Santa Rosa Symphony.

In celebration of their 75th birthday the Symphony has scheduled a number of concerts this season, including: