Topeka Symphony Orchestra is dancing at White Concert Hall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is back at White Concert hall for their 2021-2022 season. Saturday’s performance was the first concert of the new season, and the theme was “Dance Mix”.

This concert was full of energetic and upbeat music that was written for dance. The concert had the audience tapping their toes throughout while playing a variety selection from traditional classical ballet like Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Johann Strauss’s Voices of Spring Waltz, to less familiar but just as dance-able pieces like Summerland by William Grant Still.

The next concert by the Topeka Symphony Orchestra will be Saturday, November 13th at 7:30 p.m. in Concert Hall.