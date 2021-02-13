Topeka Symphony Orchestra to perform virtually Saturday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony Orchestra’s concerts have gone virtual this season.

The 2020-2021 season marks the Topeka Symphony Orchestra’s 75th Anniversary. In celebration of their 75 years, the orchestra’s performances have a diamond and gem theme. Saturday’s performance is called Gems for Orchestra and Cello.

The performance included an evening of music with principal cellist Eman Chalshotori playing Elgar’s stunningly beautiful Cello Concerto. The Orchestra also played Brahms’s Symphony No. 2, a performance full of passion and beauty.

The Symphony Orchestra held a rehearsal Saturday afternoon prior to their live performance Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.

People can buy tickets online for the Saturday evening performance and stream the concert right at home.

The next performance by the Topeka Symphony Orchestra will be March 27th, at 7:30 p.m.