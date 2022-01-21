Topeka Tropics hold tryouts Friday in Landon Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics football team held tryouts on Friday in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The tryouts were open to the public at no cost to the participants.

The Topeka Tropics are owned by J.R. Bond, and the head coach of the Tropics is Tyus Jackson.

Jackson brings a wealth of experience to the Tropics. Jackson was a superstar defensive player in arena football. He has already signed some of arena football’s highest-profile players, including quarterback Derrick Bernard, former league MVP Darrian Miller, wide receiver Jared Elmore and highly touted defensive end Chester Graves.



The Tropics are members of the Champions Indoor Football League. Their first home game will be March 19th against the Salina Liberty in Landon Arena.

